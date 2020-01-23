Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 26,188 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,197,577.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $33,190,879.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $917,523.93.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,187,824.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $1,109,351.10.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $699.93 million, a PE ratio of 158.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

