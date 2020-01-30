Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Serena Jones Sells 29,400 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,409,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 954,174 shares in the company, valued at $45,733,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Serena Jones sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $23,525.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?