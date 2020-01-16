Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 128,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $677.60 million, a PE ratio of 228.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,402,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,296,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $353,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,394.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,502,058. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

