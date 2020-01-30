Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 7.7%

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $48.91, 375,510 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 154,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $6,387,878.44. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $31,935,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,693 shares of company stock worth $25,498,306. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

