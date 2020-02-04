GoPro (GPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q4 guidance at $0.74-0.84 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.30-0.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoPro stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $57,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading