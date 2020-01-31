GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $5.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 389,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after buying an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?