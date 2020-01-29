Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Up 0.5%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.28), approximately 7,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.03. The company has a market cap of $47.17 million and a P/E ratio of -33.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

