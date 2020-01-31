Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

GRC stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.97. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

