Gorman-Rupp Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRC)

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.97. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $72,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

