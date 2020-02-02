Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

GOSS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 341,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

