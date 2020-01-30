GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $14.28. GP Strategies shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 1,151 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other GP Strategies news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

