GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Trading Down 2.5%

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.96 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.96 ($0.68), 12,862 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.99 ($0.70).

The company has a market cap of $152.09 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.87.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

