Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

