Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $53.49 on Friday. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Graco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

