Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $50.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

NYSE GGG opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

