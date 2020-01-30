Graco (NYSE:GGG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.20, but opened at $55.05. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Graco shares last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 558,358 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

