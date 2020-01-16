Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

Shares of LON:GFTU traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 899.50 ($11.83). The company had a trading volume of 155,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 866.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 791.19. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 948 ($12.47).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold purchased 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

