Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 893.50 ($11.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 873.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 793.72. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 948 ($12.47).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold bought 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

