Graham Clemett Sells 20,000 Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($16.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. Workspace Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

WKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

