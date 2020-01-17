Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NYSE:GHC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $621.42. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.38. Graham has a 12 month low of $612.22 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

