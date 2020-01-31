Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $579.20

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $579.20 and last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $584.30.

GHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graham by 245.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Graham by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,417,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Graham by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

