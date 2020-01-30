Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. Graham updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

GHM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 53,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,382. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.79. Graham has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

