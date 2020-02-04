Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 30,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,227. Graham has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Further Reading: FinTech