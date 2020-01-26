Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.95

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 426207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.49 price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The stock has a market cap of $316.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.09.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Featured Article: FinTech