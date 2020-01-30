Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Trading Down 5.9%

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.40, 138,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 220,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.49 price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?