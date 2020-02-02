Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTE. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.46.

TSE:GTE opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.42 million and a PE ratio of 660.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$174.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

