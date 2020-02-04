Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gran Tierra Energy traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 523242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of $484.42 million and a P/E ratio of 630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$174.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection