Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

LOPE traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 986,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,236 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?