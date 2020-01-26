Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.03 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €21.03 ($24.45) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of GYC opened at €23.30 ($27.09) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.79.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

