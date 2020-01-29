Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Update

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GVA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

GVA traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 799,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Claes Bjork bought 4,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha bought 2,900 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $76,966.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve