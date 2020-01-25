Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 456,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,204. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Desai Jigisha acquired 2,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claes Bjork acquired 4,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 30.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 13.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

