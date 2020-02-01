Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Sells $100,151.20 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

