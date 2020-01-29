Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.13

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$71.13 and last traded at C$71.05, with a volume of 10593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

