GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

