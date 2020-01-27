Graphic Packaging (GPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPK opened at $16.43 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

