Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Graphic Packaging also reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 163,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 2,555,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,738. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

