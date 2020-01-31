Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 713,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

