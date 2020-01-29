Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 2,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.01. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

