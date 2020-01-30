Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 812,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,521. The stock has a market cap of $307.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

