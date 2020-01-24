Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.73

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 29836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio