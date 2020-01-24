Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) & Uber Technologies (NASDAQ:UBER) Financial Survey

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Elm Capital Group and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 11 29 0 2.73

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $48.84, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -6.66% -12.68% -4.45% Uber Technologies -63.57% -209.48% -29.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.54 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $11.27 billion 5.66 $997.00 million N/A N/A

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.