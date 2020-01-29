Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $11.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 11,418 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLDD. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 53,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $590,502.08. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

