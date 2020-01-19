Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Increased to GBX 846 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GPOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 785.41 ($10.33).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 931.20 ($12.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 854.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 757.97. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

