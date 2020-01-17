Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 960 ($12.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 820 ($10.79). Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.67) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 776.94 ($10.22).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 920.80 ($12.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 852.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 756.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 895 ($11.77).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

