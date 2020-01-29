Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.26

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.26 and traded as high as $34.52. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 369,227 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

