Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

GWB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 4,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?