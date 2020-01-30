Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 989,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

GWB stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

