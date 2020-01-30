Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Great Western Mining shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 450,854 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Great Western Mining Company Profile (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

