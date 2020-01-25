Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Up 0.4%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), 14,114,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 38,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $89.43 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.79.

Greatland Gold Company Profile (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

