Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 596,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRBK. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

